Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.34. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $95.03 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $258,499,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

