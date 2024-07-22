Zacks Research Weighs in on CNA Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

CNA has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE:CNA opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

