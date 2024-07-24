Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 199,824 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,824 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of LexinFintech worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LexinFintech by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 47,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.02%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

