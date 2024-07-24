Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 136,606 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 576.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 137,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,608. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

