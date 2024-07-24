Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,913 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $512,190,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $473.01. 166,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

