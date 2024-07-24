Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 26,960 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,372. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

