Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 28,543 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 216.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $58.76. 2,147,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,319,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Get Our Latest Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.