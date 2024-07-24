Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 291,981 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Chimerix by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th.

CMRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 10,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

