Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 572,602 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 572,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SSR Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 171,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

