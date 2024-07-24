Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kamada were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 3,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,761. Kamada Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $334.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

