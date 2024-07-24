Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,654 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,494,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 556,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 969,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,522. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

