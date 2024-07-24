Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of CS Disco worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,031,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 82,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,467,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 228,669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in CS Disco by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 221,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 15,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

