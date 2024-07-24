Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 285,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Inogen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inogen

In related news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of INGN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 5,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $223.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Stories

