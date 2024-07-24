Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 582,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of CarParts.com worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 109.0% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 699,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 115,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,819. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarParts.com

In related news, Director Jay Keith Greyson purchased 41,658 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,107 shares in the company, valued at $293,391.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $43,324.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,391.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

