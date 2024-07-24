Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,049 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of ET traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

