Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of International General Insurance worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International General Insurance Price Performance

Shares of IGIC stock remained flat at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $766.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.22.

International General Insurance Cuts Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

