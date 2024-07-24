Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 796.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Knife River worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knife River by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 73,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,546,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth about $4,408,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,130,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Price Performance

NYSE KNF traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. 21,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,748. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($516.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

