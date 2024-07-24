Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter worth $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 6,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.67. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

