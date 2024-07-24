Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,262 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 109,477 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:STM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 764,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,921. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Get Our Latest Report on STMicroelectronics

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.