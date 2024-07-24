Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4,646.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 986.3% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 557.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17,074.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,891.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 89,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.38.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

