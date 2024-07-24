Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 211.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Alector worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alector alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $38,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $38,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alector Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,153. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALEC

Alector Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.