Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,335 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Information Services Group worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of III. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 129,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ III remained flat at $3.49 during trading on Wednesday. 32,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,033. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -900.00%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

