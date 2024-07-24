Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 289.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,923,000 after buying an additional 302,892 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.12.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 100,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,298. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

