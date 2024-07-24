Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 147,965 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 82.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spok news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $90,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at $462,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Spok Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $332.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.35. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%.

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

