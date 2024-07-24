Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 613.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,572 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Snap alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after purchasing an additional 830,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 939,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snap by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 6,286,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,175,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.03. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907,061.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.