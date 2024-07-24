Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,543 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Materialise worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTLS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Materialise by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Shares of MTLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 15,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Materialise NV has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.80.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

