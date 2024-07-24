Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,345 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 167.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 50.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,421. The firm has a market cap of $272.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

