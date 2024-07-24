Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.