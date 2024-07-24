Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,759 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 226,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 423,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.98 and its 200 day moving average is $191.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

