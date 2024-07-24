Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AQST stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,450. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQST has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.