Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 14,492 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $556.79. 97,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,900. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $557.86 and its 200 day moving average is $563.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

