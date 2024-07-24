Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 26,484 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,484 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 47,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $160,787,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.