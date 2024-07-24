Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 321,810 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NetScout Systems worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 29,786.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.94 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

