Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 81,348 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after purchasing an additional 258,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,938,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after buying an additional 120,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,678,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. 37,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,362. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.