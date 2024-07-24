Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ALSN traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. 73,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $85.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.