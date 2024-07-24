Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $3.39 Million Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 268,539 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Flushing Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,565,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FFIC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $467.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

About Flushing Financial

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

