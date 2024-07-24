Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.9 %

BLDR traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $159.11. 250,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.