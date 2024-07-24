AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $102,280. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGNC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.