AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $102,280. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.