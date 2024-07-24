AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
