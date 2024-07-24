AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT) Holdings Decreased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,040 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 29.97% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

NYSEARCA:JULT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. 1,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,096. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

