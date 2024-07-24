Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 6th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,576,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,795 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $992,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

