Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 30,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,991. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

