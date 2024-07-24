AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,709,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,018,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in AppLovin by 9,470.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 248,022 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $91.91.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.