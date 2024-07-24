Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 98.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 35.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,889 shares of company stock worth $17,050,105. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

