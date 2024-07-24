Bank of America Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Halliburton stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in Halliburton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

