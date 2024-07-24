Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

FBIN opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

