Blair William & Co. IL Has $730,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,741,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 336,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,894,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 485,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,496,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

