Blair William & Co. IL Has $792,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after acquiring an additional 628,889 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $122.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

