Blair William & Co. IL Has $805,000 Stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,863 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 462,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.