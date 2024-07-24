Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,431 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Braze were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,813.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,428.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,592. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

